A Modern Twist For Your St. Patrick’s Playlist

So when it comes to Irish songs we often think of the traditional Jigs, Reels, and always the good ol’ sing alongs. But I have a bunch of ideas from a Spotify list I love to listen to, These are all really popular Irish bands and they bring a fresh modern twist to the St. Patrick’s Party playlists:

The Dubliners — “Whiskey in a Jar”

Mumford and Sons — “I Will Wait”

The Cranberries — “Linger”

Of Monsters and Men — “Little Talks ”

Mumford and Sons — “Little Lion Man”

The Pogues — “Love you ‘Till the End”

Dropkick Murphys—For Boston

U2 — “Where the Streets Have No Name”

Rory Gallagher — “Bullfrog Blues”

U2 — “Sunday Bloody Sunday”

Van Morrison — “Brown Eyed Girl”

Snow Patrol — “Chasing Cars”

John Powell — “Kisses and Cake”

The Cranberries — “Zombie”

Thin Lizzy — “The Boys Are Back in Town”

The Corrs — “Breathless”

The Pogues — “Fairytale of New York”