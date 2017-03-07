A Modern Twist For Your St. Patrick’s Playlist

March 7, 2017 12:11 PM By Joan Dylan

So when it comes to Irish songs we often think of the traditional Jigs, Reels, and always the  good ol’ sing alongs. But I have a bunch of ideas from a Spotify list I love to listen to, These are all really popular Irish bands and they bring a fresh modern twist to the St. Patrick’s Party playlists:

The Dubliners — “Whiskey in a Jar”
Mumford and Sons — “I Will Wait”
The Cranberries — “Linger”
Of Monsters and Men — “Little Talks ”
Mumford and Sons — “Little Lion Man”
The Pogues — “Love you ‘Till the End”
Dropkick Murphys—For Boston
U2 — “Where the Streets Have No Name”
Rory Gallagher — “Bullfrog Blues”
U2 — “Sunday Bloody Sunday”
Van Morrison — “Brown Eyed Girl”
Snow Patrol — “Chasing Cars”
John Powell — “Kisses and Cake”
The Cranberries — “Zombie”
Thin Lizzy — “The Boys Are Back in Town”
The Corrs — “Breathless”
The Pogues — “Fairytale of New York”

