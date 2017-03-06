Train: WRCH Artist Of The Week

Patrick Monahan and Train heading back on tour with the “Play That Song” tour that will come through Connecticut June 13th at Mohegan Sun Arena with O.A.R. and Natasha Beddingfield to open the 7 O’clock show. They released a song many of us grew up with, as a matter of fact, it could be the first song you learned to play on piano. “Heart And Soul” in Train’s FB page Patrick said, I spend countless hours being inspired by music and in turn try to inspire through music. On the Ticketmaster site, fans are loving the show. “Train proved their recording career is matched by their performing prowess”,”Loved how Pat talks to the audience. All people on stage looked happy to be there”, “I love Train absolutely phenomenal” Here is the lyric video. Our new songs are inspired by the past 100 years of the great music that has influenced Train in profound ways. I hope you can hear the mix of old and new in “Play That Song” and I hope it makes you and your baby “moo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ve”!