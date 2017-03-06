Spice it Up Like A Pro!

Last week a co-worker was talking about a shop that just sells spices. I got to thinking: how many times have I been cooking and just tried to make due with spices I already have in my now seemingly empty rack? I mean if it’s fish I’m cooking, I usually gravitate toward lemon pepper and perhaps Old Bay. If it is Italian, most likely I will have been going heavy on garlic powder, basil, oregano. Well, seems there is a whole world out there and I have been ignoring it. With a little research on my BFF Pinterest, I found out why my favorite dishes at restaurants taste so great: they know which spices to use. Here is the link for a very handy spice rack chart. Now get spicy with it.