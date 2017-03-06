PillowTalk Poll: Smooching With Your Eyes Open

For most of us, kissing with our eyes open is sensory overload. Our brains can’t handle it. It’s easier and more satisfying to give the smooch 100% of our attention and surrender to it keeping our eyes closed. Maybe you peek occasionally to satisfy your curiosity about someone new to get some insight into their true feelings. Maybe you do it just for fun or use it as a conversation starter. Take our PillowTalk poll and tell us how you feel about one of the best feelings ever. Eyes open or closed? Or does “eyes open” ruin it for you? How do you feel when someone opens their eyes and looks at you while you are kissing?