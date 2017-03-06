Jimmy Buffett to Launch Margaritaville Retirement Homes

By Annie Reuter

Jimmy Buffett is giving fans entering retirement even more to look forward to as the singer recently announced he is launching Margaritaville-inspired retirement homes.

Those looking for an endless supply of margaritas and cheeseburgers are in luck as the first retirement community is set to open in Daytona Beach, FL next year. The website for Latitude Margaritaville, promises “exciting recreation, unmatched dining and FINtastic nightlife.

“It’s always been that happy place in your mind, the spirit of adventure in your soul. It’s the state of mind when it all comes together in one of life’s perfect moments. When your mind wanders to this paradise, why not follow it home?” the site states. “We have heard your call… Minto Communities and Margaritaville welcome you to Latitude Margaritaville! Inspired by the legendary music and lifestyle of singer, songwriter and best-selling author Jimmy Buffett, your new home in paradise features exciting recreation, unmatched dining and FINtastic nightlife. With Minto’s 60 years of experience developing award-winning, master-planned communities and building quality homes for over 80,000 families, innovative new homes are a given.”

Buffett has teamed up with Minto Communities, a development company, for the new project. The 55+ community will boast homes starting in the low $200s. The $1 billion project will include 7,000 two and three-bedroom homes. Furnished models in Daytona are set to open in early 2018 with move-in dates set for late summer of 2018. Additional locations are expected to be announced soon.