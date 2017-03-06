Hartford Cops Turn Down ‘Cops’

The hit Fox-television reality show “Cops” recently pitched the Hartford P.D. in an effort to get them to participate in the show’s 30th season. But you won’t be seeing the seedier side of our capitol city on the weekly series.

The producers indicated that appearing on the program can be a helpful recruiting tool; something the city is currently in the process of doing anyway.

However, Deputy Chief Brian Foley turned down the offer. “We are honored and thankful to have the offer. But it’s just not something we are interested in doing,” Foley tweeted. Adding that the show can be disrespectful to the city’s residents; specifically because it showcases them at their worst moments.