Hartford Cops Turn Down ‘Cops’

March 6, 2017 3:43 PM By Chuck Taylor

The hit Fox-television reality show “Cops” recently pitched the Hartford P.D. in an effort to get them to participate in the show’s 30th season. But you won’t be seeing the seedier side of our capitol city on the weekly series.

The producers indicated that appearing on the program can be a helpful recruiting tool; something the city is currently in the process of doing anyway.

However, Deputy Chief Brian Foley turned down the offer. “We are honored and thankful to have the offer. But it’s just not something we are interested in doing,” Foley tweeted. Adding that the show can be disrespectful to the city’s residents; specifically because it showcases them at their worst moments.

More from Chuck Taylor
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Win a Trip To Dublin and Europe From Aer LingusAllan, Mike & Mary select the first vacation winner Friday morning!
Join the Banana Bike Team

Listen Live