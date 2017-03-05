This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

March 5, 2017 8:00 AM By Mike Stacy

We will keep you company all weekend long with the best Lite Rock!   Wake up Monday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!

  • Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.
  • Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.
  • Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.
  • Mark Christopher will check on traffic.
  • Joe Furey from the WRCH Fox 61 Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

6:10 BONUS –  You’ll win a pair of tickets to opening night of Jersey Boys running March 22nd thru 26th at the Bushnell in Hartford PLUS Jersey Boys SWAG.

jersey boys 385x This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

7:40 Show Me the Goodies –  You’ll win a pair of tickets to the Music of U2 with the Hartford Symphony Pops Saturday, March 18th 7:30pm at the Bushnell in Hartford.

music of u2 This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

You’ll also enjoy a Haddock Family Fish Fry courtesy of Big Y World Class Market!

Fish Fry

Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.

2 for the booty This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including:

A pair of tickets to Aretha Franklin coming to Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, March 23rd. Tickets are on sale now through ticketmaster.com and any Ticketmaster outlet, but we want you to win them courtesy of Mohegan Sun – Full of Life.

This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

You’ll also win ski lift tickets for two!

(Photo Credit: Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

(Photo Credit: Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!

Blades

Try It Tuesday at 6:40 Allan, Mike & Mary try something new… a  Litter Box helper!  Mary will also share some cool info on our great state with Tell Me Something Good presented by Vernon Manor at 8:10

Wednesday listen for Song Secrets after 8:00!

Thursday Susan Linker from Our Companions will be our guest!

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45 brought to you by Green Pasture Meats!

P.S. We are sending listeners to Ireland and Europe with Aer Lingus… first winner selected Friday, March 10th.  Have you entered to win?!!  CLICK HERE

More from Mike Stacy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Win a Trip To Dublin and Europe From Aer Lingus
Join the Banana Bike Team

Listen Live