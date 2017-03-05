This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

We will keep you company all weekend long with the best Lite Rock! Wake up Monday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!

Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.

Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.

Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.

Mark Christopher will check on traffic.

Joe Furey from the WRCH Fox 61 Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

6:10 BONUS – You’ll win a pair of tickets to opening night of Jersey Boys running March 22nd thru 26th at the Bushnell in Hartford PLUS Jersey Boys SWAG.

7:40 Show Me the Goodies – You’ll win a pair of tickets to the Music of U2 with the Hartford Symphony Pops Saturday, March 18th 7:30pm at the Bushnell in Hartford.

You’ll also enjoy a Haddock Family Fish Fry courtesy of Big Y World Class Market!

Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.

2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including:

A pair of tickets to Aretha Franklin coming to Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, March 23rd. Tickets are on sale now through ticketmaster.com and any Ticketmaster outlet, but we want you to win them courtesy of Mohegan Sun – Full of Life.

You’ll also win ski lift tickets for two!

Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!

Try It Tuesday at 6:40 Allan, Mike & Mary try something new… a Litter Box helper! Mary will also share some cool info on our great state with Tell Me Something Good presented by Vernon Manor at 8:10

Wednesday listen for Song Secrets after 8:00!

Thursday Susan Linker from Our Companions will be our guest!

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45 brought to you by Green Pasture Meats!

P.S. We are sending listeners to Ireland and Europe with Aer Lingus… first winner selected Friday, March 10th. Have you entered to win?!! CLICK HERE