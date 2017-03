Anne Ruwet and Melissa Gagne from CCARC.

CCARC is a private, nonprofit organization providing both day services and residential services for adults with intellectual disabilities. residential services for adults with intellectual disabilities like Down Syndrome as well as autism, cerebral palsy, deafness and a variety of other significant physical disabilities.

Find out about all that CCARC does and hear about their Spring into Fashion event coming up March 31st!

WWW.CCARC.COM

(860) 229-6665

Spotlite- CCARC