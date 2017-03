This week on Rich Answers, Rev. Dr. Shelley Best talks again to Pastor Liza Arulampalam and Pastor Ben Dubow from Riverfront Family Church. They will be covering such topics like what motivated the creation of Riverfront Family Church, their pathway to RFC, Church planting and coming back with a new mind frame and much more. Music in this week show by Paul Simon and more.

Rich Answers / Pastor Liza Arulampalam and Pastor Ben Dubow from Riverfront Family Church