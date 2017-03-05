Cute Video: 6 Minutes Of No Negativity

March 5, 2017 3:00 PM By Leia

Sometimes between social media, the news, and even the banter around the office, we can start to feel weighed down by all the negativity around us. Try as we might to stay positive there always seems to be SOMETHING someone isn’t happy with! That’s life I suppose, but I’ve decided to combat this with at least 5 minutes a day dedicated to something positive.

Doesn’t even have to be an important thing. Maybe I work on a jigsaw puzzle, or watch a Disney movie, maybe just listen to some good music and soak up the vibes. This video was a big help for me this week, its adorable and I certainly do have a soft spot for otters. It isn’t necessary to watch the whole video, but after about a minute you’ll probably start to notice the difference in your mood. Click here to check it out!

