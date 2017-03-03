The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by:

Green Pasture Meats of Vermont – now accepting pre-orders for fresh Saint Patrick’s Day corned beef brisket, hand cut and brined by master butchers. Stop by The Farm Store at Maple Hill Farms on Bloomfield on Saturday between 9am-noon to browse this week’s Vermont raised meat offerings, sample their delicious corned beef and to reserve yours for St. Patty’s Day! Green Pasture Meats.

****Greg Roche hosts the Sunday Morning Smooth Jazz Brunch LIVE at the 70th Annual Connecticut Home & Remodeling Show at the CT Convention Center Sunday 8AM-Noon. Stop by & say Hello! (More on the Home Show below)****

MUSIC:

Jay & the Americans perform Saturday night 8:00 at the Ridgefield Playhouse. Tickets $50. www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or 203-438-5795.

The Temptations and the Four Tops come to Torrington to the Warner Theater Friday at 8PM. Tickets $59.50. 860-489-7180 or http://www.warnertheatre.org

THEATER:

Eugene O’Neill’s “A Moon for the Misbegotten” plays Playhouse on Park in West Hartford through Sunday. Tickets $30-$40. 860-523-5900 or http://www.playhouseonpark.org

“The Seven Year Itch” plays the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin through March 18th. Tickets $30. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

“George & Gracie: The Early Years” is a nostalgic look back at the Husband and Wife comedy team at Seven Angels Theater in Waterbury now through Sunday. Tickets $39-$57. www.sevenangelstheatre.org or 203-757-4676.

“Cloud 9” takes the stage at Hartford Stage now through March 19th. Tickets $25-$90. 860-527-5151 or http://www.hartfordstage.org

Amy Schumer comes to the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino Friday for two shows at 8pm and 10:45pm. Tickets $54-$134. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

EVENT

The 70th Annual CT Home & Remodeling Show is Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the CT Convention Center. Friday features a Happy Hour celebration from 3-6pm. Enjoy a complimentary cocktail and receive a bounce back ticket for later in the weekend with your paid ticket. Saturday watch West Hartford Artist, Corey Pane paint live and then bid on his painting to help local charities. The show will feature everything for the home, inside and out with over 500 booths! www.cthomeshow.com

The Women’s American Athletic Conference Tournament begins Friday at 4PM and ends Monday with the Championship at 7PM. Watch UConn battle Temple, South Florida and other teams for the automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament. Individual Session tickets begin at $20. Packages start at $99. 888-226-7711 or http://www.mohegansun.com

See the Hartford Wolf Pack skate Saturday vs. the Phantoms at 3pm and Sunday at 3pm against the Penguins at XL Center. Tickets $10-$47. www.hartfordwolfpack.com

Need a Winter warm-up? Bring your palette to Old Saybrook for the Chili Fest Saturday noon to 3PM. More than 20 chefs will create chili masterpieces. A tasting ballot is $10. For your vote to count, you need to sample at least 10 chilis. Top 3 creations reward the chef’s charity with a donation. www.oldsaybrookchamber.com

The Special Olympics Winter Games take place at venues around the state with over 900 athletes Saturday and Sunday. Events are free and open to the public. www.soct.org

The 40th Annual Train Show presented by the Cheshire High School Marching Band Parent’s Association is Sunday 10AM – 3PM at Cheshire High School. See 7 room sized operating layouts (HO, G, S, O & N scales) and 70 dealers. Adults $6. Children under 10 are free. Movies, clinics, workshops and food available. 203-265-7527.

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Harford for just $1. Friday, Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. The Carousel is heated for the cooler season! 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org

