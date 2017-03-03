Nurse and Patient Now Husband and Wife

It was in the early 2000’s. Mark was in the hospital in need of physical rehabilitation. Holly was his nurse. Both were married to other people at the time. A handful of years would pass. During that time, Mark’s marriage would come to an end. Holy’s husband would pass away.

About four years later Holy and Mark found each other again on Facebook. Holly called me Friday night on the PillowTalk love lines to let me know that she and Mark have been married for a year and two months.

Here message to Mark is that she is so happy to be his wife. I played their wedding song by Van Morrison.