Flashback Friday: 2005 – Steve Fossett Flies Around The World

March 3, 2017 3:05 PM By Chuck Taylor

It was March 3, 2005, that Steve Fossett became the first person to fly an airplane non-stop around the world solo without refueling.

Dan Rather retired as anchor of the CBS Evening News on the 24th anniversary of his debut.

32 years after his death, Jackie Robinson received the Congressional Gold Medal in the Capitol Rotunda, the highest honor Congress can bestow. The medal was accepted by Rachel Robinson, his widow. Following the ceremony, the Boston Red Sox were honored at the White House for winning the 2004 World Series.

 

And these were the top 5 songs on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart for March 5, 2005:

#5 – Martina McBride – In My Daughter’s Eyes

#4 – Maroon 5 – She Will Be Loved

#3 – John Mayer – Daughters

#2 – Kelly Clarkson – Breakaway

#1 – Los Lonely Boys – Heaven

 

