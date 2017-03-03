Amazing Prom Dresses and A Worthy Cause

I just watched a show on PBS where kids in the Midwest go to craaazy lengths to ask their potential date to the the Prom. There is so much to celebrate: great dresses, hair, that special someone asking in a special way. But then I saw something that can make a big impact for a great cause: PromGirl is a fabulous dress site that is actually not just selling great dresses, they are bringing awareness to SADD. For every dress sold they will donate to Students Against Destructive Decisions. It’s a great organization that makes sure kids have fun but are safe too!