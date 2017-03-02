The Voice Of Head Over Heals In Love

Her name is pronounced (a-DEL-ee). When Aidale from Southwick, MA called PillowTalk, I could tell that life is good for her. There was something about the quality of her spirit in her voice that made it clear that she is in love. It’s only been about four or five months. Aidale and Todd met on an online dating service. She hadn’t been on that long when she met Todd.

I talked to Aidale about her new boyfriend. Click on the play arrow to listen to our conversation. Darius Rucker is one of her favorite artists so we played Only Wanna Be With You.