Jennifer Lopez Struts Her Stuff in Silly Dance Battle on ‘Fallon’

By Robyn Collins
Last night (March 1), The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon invited Jennifer Lopez — perhaps unwisely — to participate in a dance battle. Her self-proclaimed competitive nature kicked in and she went for it. She said, “You put me in these things and you know how competitive I am! So I start acting crazy!”
Related: Jennifer Lopez Continues to Avoid Discussing Her Relationship with Drake
The names of non-existing dances were placed in a velvet bag, and the contestants pulled them out then made up dances to compliment the titles.
Fallon went first, making up a silly dance called, “Skinny Jeans.” Lopez proceeded to show him up with a very J.Lo version of “Washing Machine Spin Cycle,” which she followed by “Hot Cowboy.”
Clearly, Fallon didn’t expect to win, he expected laughs. And there were plenty to go around.
Comments are closed.