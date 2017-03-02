Fresh Food Delivery’s For Kids School Lunches: TuckrBox

March 2, 2017 12:38 PM By Joan Dylan

The Nation’s childhood-obesity rates have tripled since the 1970s, and although lots of “talk” has surrounded this issue the legislation has been snail’s pace slow as far as I am concerned.

I mean, when both my children were in grade school the food was not healthy and not cost effective.  Now, my son is in third year of college and he will not touch the food at the student center. He isn’t even that picky he just wants fresh, real food, not all packaged, processed and filled with toxins. Well this meal delivery service TuckrBox is taking all of that in to account and serves fresh, organic, gluten free or vegetarian options if you want and they have an app that engages the child in picking their own food while learning that healthy foods can be fun and yummy like Meteor Meatballs!

Click here to see if you would use this meal delivery service for your kids!

