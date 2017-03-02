A Sure Sign That Spring Is Right Around The Corner

March 2, 2017 3:09 PM By Chuck Taylor

I’ve never been a big fan of winter. So as a kid, once the Daytona 500 was run, I knew it was only a matter of time before I would be going to the races again here in the northeast. And the first event of the year was always the Icebreaker for the modifieds at Thompson Speedway in the northeast part of the state.

Back in the 70s and 80s, the race was run in March, which meant spending some cold Sunday afternoons outside in the grandstands. These days, it’s held in early April. And while it’s been a long time since I’ve attended the Icebreaker in person, something about knowing that race is about to be run brings me back to a time in my life when going to the races was the thing I looked forward to more than anything else. I certainly owe a debt of gratitude to my grandparents for passing their interest in auto racing onto me, and giving me a lifelong hobby to pursue.

If you’re interested in finding out more about that event, click here.

