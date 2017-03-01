Spring Cleaning With a Twist: $$$

Not up for the hassle of organizing and manning a garage sale all day? Host a virtual garage sale. Search Facebook with the terms “garage sale,” “yard sale” or “resale” along with the names of surrounding cities to find virtual resale groups. I belong to several and can turn on and off the notifications if I don’t want to be bothered. But I have bought some great stuff from the sites at very low prices and as soon as I take photos of the items I want to sell and figure out a price… I will be getting rid of a lot of stuff.

Or Let Go is a great site for selling and buying! It has a free app so it keeps track of anything you are selling or buying and will give you notifications when someone is interested or has something you have asked for. Here’s the link for the free app