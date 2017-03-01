Right Place Right Time Opens The Door

The teen dance was at the Ellington Town Hall way back then. William or Bill as some people called him was a little short on cash and didn’t have the money to get in. So he decided to sneak in through the fire escape door. Trying to be smooth and not get caught, he immediately started to mingle with those inside by the door.

Pat was closest to the door. Once inside, William and Pat started a conversation. Soon after they were dancing with each other on the dance floor. Both of them graduated as members of the class of Rockville High School class of 1950. They married right after high school. Pat told me that it was a struggle at first as it would be for most young people. William was innovative and Pat followed his lead and they made it work.

Pat lost William last March after 67 years together. She told me that he was a wonderful man and she misses him with all her heart. Pat wanted to hear a song by Whitney Houston as she remembered the man she shared so many great years with. Thanks Pat for reaching out to share your love story.