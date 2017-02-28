Tell Me Something Good February 28th, 2017

February 28, 2017 10:00 AM By Mary Scanlon

We all know that arts and culture are part of what makes Connecticut a great place to live. All our museums and theaters and music venues are part of the reason that year after year, Connecticut’s quality of life ranks so highly. But did you know that in Connecticut, the arts mean business?

Did you know that Connecticut ranks tenth in the U.S. for maple syrup production? That means plenty of sweetness to go around! And for the next few weeks, maple is taking center stage in Connecticut. Try your hand at tapping trees, or just indulge in the sweet treat, at one of Connecticut’s many sugarhouses – located in every corner of the state. Find out  a few don’t-miss maple events this March!

