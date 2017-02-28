Come on down to our Meet & Greet event this Saturday, March 4th from 10 AM – Noon! The flyer is below!

You’ll meet sweet Oreo and a number of other cats and dogs looking for their forever homes! Oreo is so snuggly and loveable – a super sweet and agreeable boy! If you’re looking for a loyal kitty companion who will follow you from room to room, sit in your lap, sleep by your feet and enjoy fun play sessions, he may be the one for you! Oreo is FIV+ but a healthy and happy 3 year old who loves playing and being with his people. He has a gentle disposition and very polite, even with nail clipping! He’s a little shy with new people at first but then can’t resist coming by for some petting. He could do well with another cat friend but isn’t comfortable with dogs. For more information on handsome Oreo, please contact Donna at 860-242-9999 x 302 or Donna@ourcompanions.org