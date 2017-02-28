Keepin’ It Big Easy With Shrimp Etouffee

It’s Fat TOOOOOZDEE! I will not be going out to get nuts tonight and fight for beads… so I thought how about bringing some of that Big Easy flavor to Connecticut with some Etouffee? When I was in New Orleans this was on the top of my traditional Creole must have foods and now it’s even easier to make with this All Recipe Shrimp Etouffee from a lovely lady that gives us the okay to really keep it easy with use of the microwave.

Ingredients: 1/4 cup margarine

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup chopped green onion

1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper

4 cloves minced garlic

1/2 cup celery, diced

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

3 tablespoons tomato paste

1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup

1 pound cleaned shrimp

salt to taste

1/4 teaspoon hot pepper sauce to taste

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

In a 2 quart microwave safe dish, combine margarine, onion, green onion, bell pepper, garlic and celery. Heat on High settings for 8 to 9 minutes.

Stir in parsley, tomato paste, soup, shrimp, salt, hot pepper sauce and cayenne. Heat on High setting for 5 minutes. Stir and cook for another 5 minutes until mixture thickens. Serve over white rice.