Fewer People Are Watching Awards Shows

According to early reports, viewership for The Academy Awards on Sunday night were down 16% making it the lowest in six years.

Variety reported: In updated “fast national” results from Nielsen for Sunday night, ABC’s telecast of the Oscars averaged 36.6 million viewers and a 10.8 rating in adults 18-49 — declines of 16% and 18% respectively from last year (43.7 million and 13.1). Meanwhile, the total-viewer count is the event’s lowest in six years.

It was however, the most watched awards show over the last year!

The Oscars outdrew the Grammy Awards on CBS by 30% in 18-49 (10.8 vs. 8.3) and by 11.8 million total viewers (36.6 million vs. 24.8 million), and they topped the Golden Globe Awards on NBC by 86% in the demo and by 17.3 million total viewers (36.6 million vs. 19.3 million).

This year’s Oscars ceremony has joined other award shows from this television season in posting year-over-year ratings declines, down 10% in the overnights from last year’s decade-best score.