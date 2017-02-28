Classmates Given A Second Chance

Kathie and Bill both graduated from Terryville High School, class of 1984. Back then, they ran in totally different circles and didn’t really know each other at all. After high school they would marry other people and stay married to those people for over 20 years. They would both divorce.

A little more than five years ago they found each other on Facebook. During this time they kept talking and finally after 5 years of talking they decided to meet. That was about 9 months ago. They have been dating since their meeting again and within the last week have decided to marry as Bill proposed to Kathie.

They went back to the site of their first kiss and Kathie was given something called “The Book Of Us” with all their memories inside. On the last page, Bill asked Kathie to marry him. Kathie is very very happy.

Kathie chose You Are So Beautiful by Joe Cocker.