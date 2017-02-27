Small World Opens Up A New World Of Possibilities

February 27, 2017 11:55 PM By Dean Richards

Elizabeth from Watertown was a student at Eastern Connecticut State University. David from the small New Hampshire town of Sommersworth was in culinary college. They both were lucky enough to get into the college program at Disney World in 2008. That’s how they met.

They are now engaged to be married. Elizabeth was kind enough to share their story with PillowTalk in the process of calling in a dedication. Elizabeth told me she can’t wait to become David’s wife. She loves David more than anything because he means the world to her.

A song from Christina Perri sums up Elizabeth’s feelings about her fiance.

