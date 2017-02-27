It’s National Strawberry Day!

Every year on February 27th, these juicy berries are celebrated with their very own day. The reason for this day being chosen is unclear.

What is certain, is that strawberries have over 600 varieties and grow just about everywhere around the world. They are an excellent source of Vitamin C, folic acid, potassium and fiber, and contain just 55 calories and zero fat in 1 cup.

While the best season for strawberries is from late April to August, now might be a good time to scout out strawberry festivals and pick-your-own farms or plan to plant your own strawberry patch. Imagine sitting in your very own patch eating sun-warmed, sweet berries you picked or even grew yourself.