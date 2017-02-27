Dr. Ducharme’s Blog Staying Sane While Raising Teens February 27, 2017

It is a fact of life. One day your adorable little girl seems to have disappeared and been replaced by an eye rolling irritating person that is embarrassed by your presence around her friends. Or your sweet little boy seems to have forgotten how to answer with anything other than a sullen “yes” or “no”. It has happened. They have become teens!

As hard as this is for all of you, it is critical for kids to break away from their parents, to separate and individuate and become an independent healthy adult. So, how can parents survive these tumultuous times?