2 Thrillers You and Your Bookclub Will Love

All the Missing Girls by Megan Miranda: Like the crazy, suspense filled “The Girl on the Train” novel, Megan Miranda’s novel is a nail-biting, breathtaking story about the disappearances of two young women — a decade apart — told in reverse. Unlike “Gone Girl” you will not have to take notes just to remember the timelines ! Recap below

“It’s been 10 years since Nicolette Farrell left her rural hometown after her best friend, Corinne, disappeared from Cooley Ridge without a trace. Back again to tie up loose ends and care for her ailing father, Nic is soon plunged into a shocking drama that reawakens Corinne’s case and breaks open old wounds long since stitched.”

Widow by Fiona Barton Again, For fans of Gone Girl and The Girl on the Train, a twisty, turny, thriller that will take you into the dark spaces between this husband and a wife. Recap below

“When the police started asking questions, Jean Taylor turned into a different woman. One who enabled her husband to carry on, when more bad things began to happen…There’s a lot Jean hasn’t said over the years about the crime her husband was suspected of committing. She was too busy being the perfect wife, standing by her man while living with the accusing glares and the anonymous harassment.”