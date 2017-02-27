Bon Jovi Featured Artist

February 27, 2017 6:00 AM

The This House Is Not For Sale tour on for 6 weeks and finishes up on March  22nd.  We had a sneak peek of the show a few weeks ago,but the band will return to Mohegan Sun on April 1st.

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Here is the ticket info..  The band will be here on April 1st.  Alan Scully from the Sacramento Bee interviewed the band recently and said, “But the three remaining original band members – Bon Jovi, Bryan and Torres – stuck together, drew on help from musicians who had ties to the band and emerged sounding as solid and confident as ever on the recently released studio album. Read the complete article HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Join the Banana Bike Team
New Podcast Network

Listen Live