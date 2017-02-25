Test Your Oscar Knowledge

The Oscars are this Sunday, here are a couple of fun facts about the show!
- “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle could become the youngest person ever to win Best Director, at 32 years and 38 days old. The current youngest is Norman Taurog, who was 32 years and 260 days old when he won for “Skippy” all the way back in 1931.
- If “O.J.: Made in America” wins Best Documentary, it will become the longest movie to win an Academy Award. It’s 467 minutes long.The current record is 431 minutes. That’s “War and Peace”, which won Best Foreign Language movie in 1969. The “O.J.: Made in America” nomination has been controversial, because it’s more like a TV miniseries than a movie. But it qualifies because it did have a limited theatrical run in New York and L.A.
- The average cost of a 30-second ad spot during the Oscars this year is $2.1 million. That’s 58% less than the Super Bowl. Last year’s Oscars averaged 34.4 million viewers, which was the smallest audience since 2008.
- The Oscar ceremony costs $42.8 million to put on, meaning that basically everything is expensive . . . even the 16,500-square-foot red carpet costs $30,000.The Oscar statues are 24-karat gold-plated, and are worth roughly $696 each.
- Jimmy Kimmel is hosting for the first time. And he’s being paid $15,000.Think you know a lot about this years Oscars? Take a quick quiz by clicking below!