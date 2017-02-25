Chicken With Roasted Lemons And Green Olives

February 25, 2017 12:00 PM By Leia

Sometimes you just want something fancy for dinner, and this recipe is just that. The ingredients are simple enough, but the end result tastes like something you might get in a fancy restaurant!

I wasn’t entirely sold on the idea of “roasted lemons” at first, because I’m used to most lemon things being cool and fresh. Trust me though, don’t skip this recipe, its worth a try, even if you’re not an olive fan either! For some reason this one just works, and its sure to impress whomever you’re feeding. Click here to check out the recipe! 

