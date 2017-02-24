The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by:

Green Pasture Meats of Vermont – now accepting pre-orders for fresh Saint Patrick’s Day corned beef brisket, hand cut and brined by master butchers. Stop by The Farm Store at Maple Hill Farms on Bloomfield on Saturday between 9am-noon to browse this week’s Vermont raised meat offerings and to reserve your corned beef for St. Patty’s Day! Green Pasture Meats.

MUSIC:

Panic! At the Disco perform Friday night 7pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $49.95-$59.95. Saturday it’s the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience at 8pm. Tickets $39.50-$99.50. www.mohegansun.com or 860-226-7711.

Infinity Hall in Hartford brings Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder to the stage Friday at 8:30pm (Tickets $54-$84) and the Gin Blossoms Sunday at 7:30pm (Tickets $34-$79… KT Tunstall also performs Saturday at 8pm at Infinity Hall in Norfolk but this show is sold out. 866-666-6306 or http://www.infinityhall.com

THEATER:

Eugene O’Neill’s “A Moon for the Misbegotten” plays Playhouse on Park in West Hartford through March 5th. Tickets $30-$40. 860-523-5900 or http://www.playhouseonpark.org

“The Seven Year Itch” plays the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin through March 18th. Tickets $30. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

“George & Gracie: The Early Years” is a nostalgic look back at the Husband and Wife comedy team at Seven Angels Theater in Waterbury now through March 5th. Tickets $39-$57. www.sevenangelstheatre.org or 203-757-4676.

“Cloud 9” takes the stage at Hartford Stage now through March 19th. Tickets $25-$90. 860-527-5151 or http://www.hartfordstage.org

Hollywood at the Bijou film series features “Sunset Boulevard” from 1950 starring Gloria Swanson and William Holden – in Technicolor on film, not video plus classic cartoons and an episode of “Flash Gordon” Friday at 7pm & Saturday at 1 & 7pm at The Bristol Historical Society – 98 Summer Street, Bristol. $3.00 donation – all ages – refreshments and popcorn also available. Proceeds benefit the non-profit organizations – “The Witch’s Dungeon Classic Movie Museum” and “The Bristol Historical Society” **Check out the cast photo and poster at the bottom of this report! 860-583-6309 or http://www.preservehollywood.org

Rob Schneider (SNL, Grown-ups, 50 First Dates) comes to Foxwoods Resort Casino Friday 8pm. Tickets $32. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

EVENTS:

Don’t miss a taste of Spring with the 36th Annual CT Flower and Garden Show Friday and Saturday 10am to 8pm and Sunday 10am to 5pm at the CT Convention Center. CLICK HERE for the Seminar schedule and more details! Adults $18. $4 children 5-12. Under 5 are free. www.ctflowershow.com

See the Hartford Wolf Pack skate Friday vs. the Hershey Bears at 7:15pm at XL Center. It’s $1 hot dogs and $2 beers PLUS a 20th Anniversary trading card giveaway. On Sunday the pack welcomes the Senators at 5pm with a Family Value Pack and Hockey Bingo. Tickets $10-$47. www.hartfordwolfpack.com

Great Lacrosse action and Star Wars Day is what you’ll find Sunday 1pm with the New England Black Wolves battle the Colorado Mammoth. Tickets start at $20 plus you get a free Yoda Bag! Mohegan Sun Arena. http://www.NewEnglandBlackWolves.com

The Two Roads Winter Classic is Saturday at Two Roads Brewery in Stratford and includes a bottle launch of Route of All Evil brewed with Ghost Peppers. $15 includes your first pint! Enjoy fire pits, live music, food trucks, ice sculptures and ice skating (free rentals), curling exhibition and Smores Roasting from noon to 4pm. www.tworoadsbrewing.com

Breakfast time with the Auerfarm Annual Pancake Breakfast Saturday beginning at 8:30am. Open seating till 10:30am. Formal sit downs 11a-1p. $20 per person for open seating… $25 for formal. Kids 12 and under $12. Auerfarm, Bloomfield. 860-242-7144 or http://www.auerfarm.org

The New England Carousel Museum in Bristol hosts a Mardi Gras Party Saturday night 7:30 – midnight. Music, dance, bourbon & wine tastings and BEADS! Dinner catered by Michael from 457 Mason Jar in Bristol (BYOB) plus raffles, face painters and more! $50 per person. 860-585-5411 http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org

Enjoy a free Mardi Gras celebration Sunday 11:30am to 3:30pm at Ski Sundown in New Hartford! Face painting, magic, balloons, treats and special events. www.skisundown.com

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Harford for just $1. Friday, Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. The Carousel is heated for the cooler season! 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org

