Joe Furey’s Weather

February 24, 2017 6:00 AM By Leia

Aside from the possibility of a little rain you’d almost forget its still February! We’ve got more of that warm weather on the way for your weekend, then maybe a cool down. Check out your full forecast, including a peek into next week with Joe Furey!

 

More from Leia
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Join the Banana Bike Team
Yeah It's a Snow Day!

Listen Live