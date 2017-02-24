Joe Furey’s Weather

Aside from the possibility of a little rain you’d almost forget its still February! We’ve got more of that warm weather on the way for your weekend, then maybe a cool down. Check out your full forecast, including a peek into next week with Joe Furey!

Friday Weather First Run Of Delays/Closings 2/13/17 Leia A lifelong WRCH fan, Leia began as a part time DJ at Lite and quickly found her place as the producer of the WRCH Morning Show. Whether it's sharing videos and recipes, chiming in during the Morning Show or filling in for Dean Richards on pill... More from Leia Listen Live Follow Us On FacebookTwitterTuneIn Sign Up for Newsletters