Going out to eat this weekend? well, how about having a great night out at half the price? Our restaurant of the week is here right on time! Introducing The North House in Avon.

I have been to wedding here and the food and atmosphere are both spot on! This historic property, once known as the Avon Old Farms Inn, is updated but decidedly New England and takes both traditional and nouveau New England cuisine to a really fresh level. Check them out now while these gift card last! CLICK HERE