Pain And Prejudice

It was the 1970’s. Ricky from Middletown was African-American. Christine from Portland was Caucasian. Christine loved Ricky deeply. He was the love of her life. Because of the social mores of the day, Christine’s parents kept she and Ricky apart.

True love however cannot be denied. Like the Lionel Richie songs says, “Love will conquer all.” Christine and Ricky stayed together. Christine told me that she loves him deeply still. Ricky is the kindest person she has ever known.

Even though Ricky passed away three years ago, her love for him goes on and always will. Her feelings for Ricky can be summed up in this Paul McCartney gem from the mid 1960’s with a little help in this clip from his friend, George Harrison.