Here’s What Is Up At The CT Flower & Garden Show

HARTFORD, CONN., February 23, 2017 – Right after the doors closed Thursday at the 2017 Connecticut Flower & Garden Show, the many professional landscapers who created the show’s lush, live gardens on-site gathered. More than two dozen design awards were presented by Kristie Gonsalves, President of North East Expos, the organizer of the 36th annual show. A panel of horticulture and expert landscape design judges strolled the gardens earlier in the day and selected the winners.

The top three landscape awards of the 2017 Connecticut Flower & Garden Show:

Best of Show was awarded to first year entrant Miskovsky Landscaping Inc. of Falmouth, (Cape Cod) Mass.;

Best Horticulture Award was presented Earth Tones Native Plant Nursery & Landscaping of Woodbury, Conn.; and

Best Landscape Design Award was presented AquaScapes of Connecticut LLC of Portland, Conn.

Prize plaques will be on display in front of all of the winning landscapes throughout the event.

The Connecticut Flower & Garden Show continues daily through Sunday, February 26 at the Connecticut Convention Center on 100 Columbus Blvd. in Hartford. Hours are: Friday, February 24 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, February 25 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, February 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All show Info is at www.CTFlowerShow.com or call North East Expos at 860-844-8461.