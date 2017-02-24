Get a Special Discount On Tickets To The Sound of Music

The Sound of Music is coming to the Palace Theater in Waterbury this March, and WRCH has a special discount offer to save BIG on tickets!

The Sound of Music is taking place March 7-12th as part of the Webster Broadway Series at the Palace Theater in Waterbury. Tickets are on sale now at PalaceTheaterCT.org… and if you use our offer code RODGERS you can purchase tickets starting at only $39 each!*

THE HILLS ARE ALIVE! A brand new production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC, directed by three-time Tony Award® winner Jack O’Brien, is coming to Waterbury. The spirited, romantic and beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp Family will once again thrill audiences with its Tony®, Grammy® and Academy Award® winning Best Score, including “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Edelweiss” and the title song.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC enjoyed extraordinary success as the first live television production of a musical in over 50 years when “The Sound of Music Live!” aired on NBC in December, 2013 and was seen by over 44 million people. 2015 marked the 50th anniversary of the film version, which continues to be the most successful movie musical in history.

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets NOW, and use offer code RODGERS for this great discount!

*Offer valid until March 3, 2017. Regular prices start at $64.50.