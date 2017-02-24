Flashback Friday: 1989 – Iran Calls For Death To Salman Rushdie

On February 24, 1989 Ayatollah Khomeini issued a fatwa and offered a $3 million bounty for the death of Salman Rushdie, author of The Satanic Verses.

U.S. President George H.W. Bush visited Japan, China, and South Korea; attending the funeral of Hirohito before meeting with China‘s Deng Xiaoping and South Korea‘s Roh Tae-woo.

United Airlines Flight 811, bound for New Zealand from Honolulu, ripped open during flight, blowing nine passengers out of the business-class section.

These were the top 5 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for February 25, 1989:

#5 – Bon Jovi – Born To Be My Baby

#4 – Sheena Easton – The Lover In Me

#3 – Tone Loc – Wild Thing

#2 – Debbie Gibson – Lost In Your Eyes

#1 – Paula Abdul – Straight Up