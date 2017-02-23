This Is Us: A PSA

Did you have a hard time sleeping after This is Us?

Do you have to prepare with a fresh box of Kleenex before every episode?

Do you ask yourself WHY, DO I DO THIS TO MYSELF EVERY WEEK ? I KNOW I AM GOING TO CRY AND I CAN’T GO TO WORK WITH EYES THAT LOOK LIKE SWOLLENHARDBOILED EGGSAGAIN!

You’re not alone.

The show is a roller coaster of emotions, for sure. There is at least one moment every week that get you good….

The cast and writers know this – that’s why Milo Ventimiglia and that’s why the cast recorded this PSA.