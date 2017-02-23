Ol’ Skool Song List For Walking, Jogging or Chillin’

I am starting to move a little more now that the Spring thaw seems to be here and I created an Ol’ Skool track listing that has really got me excited about moving a bit more. Being a D.J., this is a big responsibility to come up with the perfect list that’ll get you movin’, groovin’, and just chillin’ this weekend. Enjoy!
- Abba Take a Chance
- Ashford and Simpson Solid As A Rock
- Bee Gees Jive Talkin’ ( my own mash up) with You Should Be Dancing
- Bananarama Venus
- Jacksons Shake Your Body
- Earth Wind And Fire Boogie Wonderland
- Gap Band You Dropped a Bomb ( my own mash up with) Gloria from Laura Branigan
- Wild Cherry Play That Funky Music ( my own mash up with) It Takes Two by Rob Base
- Vanilla Ice Ice Ice Baby
- Haddaway What Is Love