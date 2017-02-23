Ol’ Skool Song List For Walking, Jogging or Chillin’

February 23, 2017 11:44 AM By Joan Dylan

I am starting to move a little more now that the Spring thaw seems to be here and I created an Ol’ Skool track listing that has really got me excited about moving a bit more. Being a D.J., this is a big responsibility to come up with the perfect list that’ll get you movin’, groovin’, and just chillin’ this weekend. Enjoy!

  1. Abba Take a Chance
  2. Ashford and Simpson Solid As A Rock
  3. Bee Gees Jive Talkin’ ( my own mash up) with You Should Be Dancing
  4. Bananarama Venus
  5. Jacksons    Shake Your Body
  6. Earth Wind And Fire  Boogie Wonderland
  7. Gap Band You Dropped a Bomb ( my own mash up with) Gloria from Laura Branigan
  8. Wild Cherry Play That Funky Music ( my own mash up with) It Takes Two by Rob Base
  9. Vanilla Ice  Ice Ice Baby
  10. Haddaway  What Is Love

 

