Friends And Loyal Listeners

Thursday night on PillowTalk was filled with dedications from friends, lovers and loyal listeners…and a few surprises as you will read below. Thank you so much. I never take any of you for granted.

Charles in New Britain wanted to give his good friend Val the proper send off as she headed back home to Missouri. He hoped she had a safe trip back home and he wanted her to know that he would be thinking of her all the way. His special request was a big hit from Fergie.

Michael from Middletown called PillowTalk to get a message to his friend Carol in Middletown. He thanks her for and appreciates her friendship. His choice: A Lionel love song.

Happy 26th Birthday on Friday to Rosalie from Waterbury. She’s ready to celebrate with a song by Cyndi Lauper.

Thanks to Courtney on Twitter for helping PillowTalk stay connected to the community. She knew that Leslie and Richard are regular and devoted listeners to PillowTalk. They have called in many dedications to each other over the years.

I was surprised to learn of Richard’s passing thanks to Courtney’s tweet and dedication from all her co-workers from a Terryville restaurant. We played Weekend In New England for Leslie.

