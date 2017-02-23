Demi Lovato Plays Smurfette

The Smurfs are back!

Demi Lovato stars as Smurfette with Joe Manganiello as Hefty Smurf and Ariel Winter as SmurfLily.

“I loved playing Smurfette,” Lovato says. “She’s kind and compassionate and really takes care of her fellow Smurfs. But she’s also really brave—she’s adventurous and when she wants something, she goes and gets it.”

The Smurfs: Lost Village opens in theaters on April 7th, and also stars Julia Roberts as SmurfWillow and Tituss Burges as Vanity Smurf.

