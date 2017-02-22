You Can Help Build A Monument To David Bowie

February 22, 2017 3:25 PM By Chuck Taylor

David Bowie’s London birthplace may become the home to a new piece of public art commemorating the late singer. The Starman’s fans have launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for a giant lightning bolt statue, resembling the one painted across Bowie’s face on the cover of his 1973 album, Aladdin Sane.

The proposal is to install it across from the Brixton Underground station, beside a mural of Bowie as Aladdin Sane. The project already has the approval of local officials, now all it needs is the money to make it happen.

 

