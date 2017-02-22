The Men Tuned Into Their Wives

One thing I noticed about last nights dedications on PillowTalk…The guys were particularly and unselfishly tuned into their wives.

Happy 6th Anniversary to long time PillowTalk listener Don who wanted to celebrate with a song for his wife Lyn in Hamden. I hope Valentine by Jim Brickman and Martina McBride did the trick and made it a very special occasion.

First time caller Carlos from Middletown served one up for Elena, his wife of ten years…”Ten exciting and wonderful years” according to Carlos. He wants his wife to know that he thinks of her as his best friend and beautiful soulmate. A song by Alicia Keys makes Elena one of a kind for Carlos.

Another first time caller Edwin from Bridgeport knows his wife Edith very well and wanted to send a message to her as he was driving through the area in the car. Edwin was truly thinking of her knowing that she loves the song he requested by Whitney and CeCe.

