Shake That Shamrock, and add Some Chocolate!

February 22, 2017 12:02 PM By Joan Dylan

 

The original minty cool Shamrock Shake mixed with creamy vanilla soft serve and Chocolaty Syrup. Top it off with green sprinkles, whipped topping, and a cherry and it’s a match made in Shamrock heaven. Available in Small, Medium, and Large Mellisa from Mcdonald’s came by today and as allusive as the once yearly Shamrock Shake is… THIS concoction is even more of a surprise. It seems our own Mike Stacy has been asking his local McDonald’s to make these for years and well, let’s just say, ” We’re Lovin’ It”

