Join The Christmas Wish CT Walk Team for Muscle Walk June 3rd!

In our on-going mission to help children & families year round, Christmas Wish CT is putting together our 2nd Annual Walk Team for the Muscle Walk Saturday, June 3, 2017 at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. This is a non-competitive family friendly day with the walk, food, entertainment and more!

It is our WISH to find a cure for Muscular Dystrophy!

Join the fight to free individuals and the families who love them from the harmful effects of muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases that take away physical strength, independence and life.

Last year our team won 2 awards… Most Team Spirit and Largest Team. We were very festive donning Santa Hats, Elf Hats and our cool Christmas Wish CT Walk Team T-Shirts.

Donate $20 and get this Santa Muscle Walk T-Shirt in your choice of Men’s and Women’s sizes! Email your order to CTChristmaswish@gmail.com

