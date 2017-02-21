Try It Tuesday: Sugru Moldable Glue

February 21, 2017 6:45 AM By Leia

This product has so many uses it would be hard to explain exactly WHAT it is! From fixing broken refrigerator shelves to hanging mugs or pictures without drilling, to protecting your phone charger from that awful fraying that makes them so hard to use sometimes, this glue may remind you of play doh at first but its definitely far more useful than that!

Photo by Leia

Photo by Leia

The Morning Show had to try this one because it just sounded too good to be true. So just how well did it hold up when we put it to the test?                                                                                                       Click here to check it out and get some for yourself!

