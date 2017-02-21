The 36th Annual CT Flower & Garden Show Preview

Allan, Mike & Mary spoke with Kristie Gonsalves from the Flower Show this morning! Spring is coming this Thursday – Sunday!!! Listen to the interview and see additional details below:

Kristie Gonsalves

36th ANNUAL “CONNECTICUT FLOWER & GARDEN SHOW”

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23 through SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2017

At the CONNECTICUT CONVENTION CENTER, 100 Columbus Blvd. in Hartford – Exit 29A off I-91

THURSDAY, FEB. 23, 2017 – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.;

FRIDAY, FEB. 24 – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.;

SATURDAY, FEB. 25 – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and

SUNDAY, FEB. 26 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

►One of the Largest, Most Prestigious Flower Shows in all of New England – nearly 3 acres! Theme is “Woodland Enchantment” – with wonderful ideas for homeowners and apartment and condo dwellers alike.

►Over an acre of gardens in full bloom, created by professional landscape designers and nonprofit organizations, and include naturalistic, low maintenance, native, organic, herb and pollinator gardens. They include: Aqua Scapes of CT, LLC in Portland; the Archdiocese of Hartford; Ballek’s Garden Center in East Haddam; Bosco’s Garden Center in Simsbury; Bryce Studio in Providence, RI; College Cuts Landscaping in Tolland; Connecticut Greenhouse Growers Association; the Connecticut Nursery & Landscape Association; the Connecticut Rose Society; Earth Tones Native Plant Nursery & Landscaping in Woodbury; Fairy Hop Gift Shop in South Windham; Gilbertie’s Wholesale Farm in Easton; Gresczyk Farms in New Hartford; Miskovsky Landscaping, Inc. in Falmouth, Mass.; the New England Carnivorous Plant Society; Prides Corner Farms, Inc. in Lebanon; Rising Sun Landscaping in Canton; Supreme Landscapes LLC in Bristol; and the University of Connecticut Horticulture Club. Also featured will be a Pollinator Garden designed by Nancy DuBrule-Clemente with flowers and plants “forced” by students at Gideon Welles School in Glastonbury.

►Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut’s 2017 Advanced Standard Flower Show with more than 12,000-square feet of a design, horticulture and photography competition with over 250 judged entries from members of nearly 90 garden clubs across the state, all with the “Woodland Enchantment” theme.

►Over 300 booths of displays, activities, shopping with artisans and handcrafted gifts, fresh flowers, plants, garden ornaments, metalwork sculptures, herbs, bulbs, seeds, fertilizers, soils, gardening books, floral and nature related arts & crafts; patio furniture and lawn and garden tools and equipment. Bring a 1/2 cup of soil to the UConn Co-op booth for free soil testing.

►Over 50 hours of educational seminars and demonstrations by expert presenters. Entry is free with admission. For full schedule, see page 2 or www.CTFlowerShow.com.

► Admission – Cash Only:

$18 Adults; $16 Seniors Age 62 and Over on Thursday/Friday only ;

$5 Children 5-12; Free: Under age 5.

► For all information including seminar schedule, exhibitors, and driving directions, visit www.CTFlowershow.com, download the MOBILE APP: CT Flower Show or 860-844-8461

-SEMINAR SCHEDULE-