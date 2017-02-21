PillowTalk Providing Comfort All Over Southern New England

Here are some of the highlights from Tuesday night’s edition of PillowTalk:

Robert from New Britain wanted his wife of 12 years, Gina to know that he not only loves her but he wants her even more. We were trying to decide which version of this song we were going to go with (Marvin Gaye or Robert Palmer) so we decided on Robert Palmer for Robert and his wife.

Chris from Waterbury had his mother Sherry on his mind and wanted me to play a song in her memory.

He said, ” I love her and she will always mean the world to me.” He lost his mom about 10 years ago.

Michael Bolton’s marvelous version of When A Man Loves A Woman is what Chris wanted me to play.

We sent best wishes to Karen from West Haven on her birthday. She is a big fan of PillowTalk and an even bigger Barry Manilow fan. We hope Karen had a great birthday. We tried to make it so by playing this song for her.